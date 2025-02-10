Project Future Proof: Stage Two Gets Underway

Photo / Supplied

Construction on Stage Two of Project Future Proof is officially underway, with contractors starting work on-site this week.

Stage Two of Project Future Proof will improve the flood defences along Quay Street, from the Whakatāne iSite to in front of Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Whakatāne office.

Due to the size and scale of Stage Two, work will progress in several stages. These stages include:

Quay Street east (Wairere Stream Bridge to the end of Quay Street, in front of the Regional Council building)

Quay Street west (Whakatane iSite to Wairere Stream Bridge)

Wairere Stream foot bridge

Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Engineering Manager Mark Townsend says strong project partnerships have been key to the project’s progress.

Photo / Supplied

“While the Regional Council is leading Project Future Proof, we couldn’t have got here without our project partners, Whakatāne District Council and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa. Developing the design for Stage Two has been a collaborative process and we are grateful for their input to ensure that the final product meets the needs of our local community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The beginning of Stage Two is another milestone we are pleased to reach following the completion of Stage One late last year.”

Mr Townsend also acknowledged the local businesses and residents on Quay Street impacted by construction.

“We know how disruptive construction can be, which is why we are incredibly grateful to be working closely with local businesses and residents to ensure we mitigate disruption as much as possible.”

Quay Street businesses are open for business as usual during the construction period and access, including some car parking areas, will be easily accessible.

While construction is underway, visitors to the area can expect an increase in noise, additional machinery moving around and, at times, carpark and road closures. These will be kept to a minimum.

Sections of the riverside walkway will also be closed. Walkway users will need to cross the road and walk along the business side of Quay Street around the worksite.

If you’re in the area please follow the signs, and any instructions from contractors or staff working in the area.

Mr Townsend said the Regional Council thanks residents and the community for their patience and understanding.

If people have any questions about the works, they can visit the Regional Council's website or email future.proof@boprc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

