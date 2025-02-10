Hawke's Bay: State Of The Environment - January 2025

January was unusually cool, with persistent southerly winds and cooler sea surface temperatures keeping air temperatures below average day and night. Daytime temperatures were 2.6°C below the January norm - not exactly ideal for summer holidays!

Northern Hawke’s Bay was wet again and rainfall late in the month helped bolster low totals on the plains and in the ranges. This resulted in 102% of the average January rainfall falling across the whole region.

River flows were mostly below average except for two sites in the north and groundwater levels have returned to normal. Soil moisture levels at most sites are near normal for the time of year.

Water quality at the beaches was excellent during January, while some river and estuary sites suffered from the rainfall.

Jeremy Kidd

Air Quality Scientist

Read the report here: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/assets/Document-Library/Reports/State-of-the-Environment-Report/2025-01-State-of-the-Environment-Report-February-2025/250207.1-State-of-the-Environment-January.pdf

