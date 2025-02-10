Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay: State Of The Environment - January 2025

Monday, 10 February 2025, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

January was unusually cool, with persistent southerly winds and cooler sea surface temperatures keeping air temperatures below average day and night. Daytime temperatures were 2.6°C below the January norm - not exactly ideal for summer holidays!

Northern Hawke’s Bay was wet again and rainfall late in the month helped bolster low totals on the plains and in the ranges. This resulted in 102% of the average January rainfall falling across the whole region.

River flows were mostly below average except for two sites in the north and groundwater levels have returned to normal. Soil moisture levels at most sites are near normal for the time of year.

Water quality at the beaches was excellent during January, while some river and estuary sites suffered from the rainfall.

Jeremy Kidd
Air Quality Scientist

Read the report here: https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/assets/Document-Library/Reports/State-of-the-Environment-Report/2025-01-State-of-the-Environment-Report-February-2025/250207.1-State-of-the-Environment-January.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 