Northland Regional Council Media Briefs 13/02/25

$600k of Climate Resilient Communities Funding to be allocated

The Northland Regional Council is finalising a list of more than 20 projects around the region which will share $600,000 of funding designed to help build climate resilience.

During the council’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034 consultation, the region’s communities had emphasised the importance they placed on council taking a leading role in helping to build that resilience.

That had resulted in the council establishing a $600,000 fund to support communities to prepare for the growing effects of climate change and the natural hazard risks our region faces.

The council - which had an overwhelming response with 96 applications requesting $3.2 million in funding - is currently finalising more than 20 projects that met the fund criteria and aimed to build community capacity and strengthen connections to build community resilience.

Successful applications are expected to be made public shortly.

Scholarship applications close

Applications for Northland Regional Council’s (NRC) Tū i te ora Scholarship have closed.

NRC says it received more than 20 applications for its scholarship, which recognises and supports students to undertake study, research or training that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions.

Council will award the six scholarships in May, with each recipient set to receive $4000 to assist with study costs, plus paid full-time work experience from mid-November 2025 to mid-February 2026.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

24/7 NRC Incident Hotline

The Northland Regional Council operates a 24/7 incident hotline (0800) 504 639.

You can call this number to report all pollution and environmental incidents, including oil or chemical spills, water pollution, dangerous boating, and navigation hazards and breakdowns of navigation lights.

