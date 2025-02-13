DCC Expands Support For Businesses Towards A Zero Carbon Future

Dunedin (Thursday, 13 February 2025) – Small and medium businesses are at the heart of Dunedin’s economy – and now the Dunedin City Council is inviting them to take a starring role in the city’s low emissions future.

Last year the DCC supported local businesses through the first phase of its Zero Carbon business support pilot programme. The DCC is now inviting expressions of interest from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and organisations for the second phase of the pilot, which will see a larger cohort of businesses and organisations supported to cut emissions, reduce costs, and strengthen their long-term resilience.

Through this initiative - part of the DCC’s Zero Carbon 2024/25 Implementation Plan - the DCC is supporting SMEs and organisations on their climate action journey. The programme has been modelled off similar programmes elsewhere that have helped businesses future-proof their operations and meet the rising demand for eco-conscious products and services, as well as helping the city towards its Zero Carbon goal.

Local Businesses Taking Action

Recognising the unique challenges SMEs face in transitioning to a low-carbon economy, the first phase of the pilot programme provided tailored support to 14 businesses and organisations across a range of industries – including health and wellness, food and beverage, building and construction, marketing, and sustainable textiles.

Each participant received:

A customised carbon footprint report identifying their top 20 emissions sources

A bespoke climate action plan with practical, cost-effective steps to cut emissions

Opportunities for long-term savings by improving energy efficiency and reducing waste.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Reducing emissions isn’t just about protecting the environment – it’s also about making smart business decisions," says Councillor Barker,Chair of the Zero Carbon Advisory Panel. "This programme aims to help local businesses take meaningful steps toward sustainability while boosting their bottom line."

Scaling Up: The Next Phase Begins March 2025

Following positive feedback and lessons from the first phase of the pilot, the DCC is expanding the programme in March 2025, offering more Dunedin businesses and organisations the opportunity to take part.

Businesses interested in reducing costs and becoming leaders in climate action are encouraged to apply. For more information or to register interest, visit https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/dunedin-city/climate-change/zero-carbon or contact ZeroCarbon@dcc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

