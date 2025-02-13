You Can Be A Key Player In The Future Of Foxton And Foxton Beach

Are you passionate about Foxton and Foxton Beach and eager to play a key role in their future?

Expressions of interest are being sought to join the Foxton Futures Group, a team of community members, councillors, and council officers focused on making a meaningful impact in the Foxton and Foxton Beach community.

In December, the Foxton and Foxton Beach Community Plan on a Page received unanimous support and endorsement from Horowhenua District Council elected members and the Te Awahou Foxton Community Board.

Once the Foxton Futures Group is established, work will begin to create the more detailed Community Action Plan, which will identify the projects and priorities that will bring the Foxton and Foxton Beach Community Plan on a Page to life.

The opportunity to be involved in shaping and implementing the Community Plan in a voluntary capacity would suit members of the community who are passionate about Foxton and Foxton Beach, good communicators, and able to bring various groups of people together.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden says Foxton and Foxton Beach residents have made it clear how much they care about their community and this group is a chance to put those feelings into action.

“We want a thriving Te Awahou Foxton where history is honoured, people and culture are celebrated, and natural surroundings are proudly treasured by all who work, live and play there. This group will be instrumental in making that happen,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Council is seeking applications from members and groups of the Foxton and Foxton Beach community under the following themes: Culture and Heritage, Community, Recreation, and Commercial and Tourism. Expressions of interest are encouraged from those who would like to contribute to this project in any capacity.

For more information on the Foxton Futures Group and to apply to be involved, go to www.horowhenua.govt.nz/foxtonfutures. Applications close on Wednesday 5 March.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any updates on the Foxton Futures project, email foxton.futures@horowhenua.govt.nz and ask to be added to our newsletter list.

© Scoop Media

