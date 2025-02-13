Water Restrictions In Place For Residents Around Lake Hayes

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has implemented water restrictions in Lake Hayes and is asking the community to conserve as much water as possible.

Water alert level 1 restrictions take place with immediate effect and apply to properties around Lake Hayes, including Bendemeer, Threepwood, Slopehill Road, and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Road. Residents and visitors in the area are required to:

Keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times

Only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager, Simon Mason said the local water network had experienced significant and sustained demand throughout February, resulting in a consistent breach of the area’s water take limits.

“Water is being drawn from the Lake Hayes bore at an unsustainable rate and beyond what we’re allowed to take. By making a few simple changes to how water is being used at home, everyone can help ensure we return to within our approved limits,” said Mr Mason.

“I’d like to thank the local Lake Hayes community in advance for their co-operation. We’ll remove restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels.”

Reservoir levels continue to be monitored throughout the wider Queenstown Lakes District, with the warm and dry summer to date leading to continued high water use across the network.

More information about water restriction levels and why they are needed can be found on the QLDC website here: www.qldc.govt.nz/water-restrictions.

