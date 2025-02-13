Collaborative Effort For A Sustainable Future

Transformation is underway in Tairāwhiti where a cross-sector group is developing guidelines to transition erosion-prone land toward a more sustainable future.

Tairāwhiti is known for its soft rock soil erosion – on a scale and severity greater than any part of New Zealand. Over the past decade, extreme weather events have caused widespread environmental damage, highlighting the urgent need for better risk management.

To address this, Council is focusing on identifying the most erosion-prone land and transitioning it to permanent vegetation. This approach aims to reduce land failure, mitigate debris movement, and protect waterways.

Driving this change is the Transition Advisory Group (TAG), established in September last year. The group brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including forestry owners, Māori landowners, people with farming interests and experts from Council and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann highlighted the scale and significance of this work.

“We are not just talking about small changes – we are laying the foundation for a long-term strategy to future-proof our region’s land.”

“By drawing on the expertise of everyone involved, we ensure informed decisions and solutions rooted in real-world experiences.”

During the recent hui, speakers were invited to share their insights and experiences with the group.

Members also reviewed the initial draft of the transition guidelines, providing feedback to refine and improve the document.

Ms Thatcher Swann says progress has been significant.

“We’re halfway through our TAG meetings and the momentum is strong. The feedback and discussions have been invaluable in shaping our approach.”

Over the coming months, TAG will continue refining its recommendations to ensure the final guidelines reflect the collective expertise and needs of the region.

Ms Thatcher Swann hopes that through continued collaboration, the group will address the most pressing land challenges, ensuring our region is better equipped to thrive for future generations.

To keep up to date with TAG’s progress, visit link: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/environment/land/transition-advisory-group

