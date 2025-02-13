Hot Valentine’s Ahead Before Showers In The Upper North

MetService is forecasting a settled start to the weekend before showers move onto northeastern parts of the North Island.

Generally dry and warm weather with sunny skies expected today (Thursday). One or two showers are possible about and north of Taupō in the North Island, and in the inland ranges for the South Island from this afternoon.

Valentine’s Day weather could not be better if we ordered it; a high-pressure system over the country slowly moves east tomorrow, providing a warm and sunny Valentine’s Day for many across the country, however, for those in the east it will be a cloudier day as northeasterlies persist, providing for a more cozy and intimate day. An even more romantic evening for those in the west of the North Island as a few spots of rain are expected.

Southern parts of the North Island continue to have beach and barbeque weather on Saturday but up north cloudy skies, risk of a shower and large easterly swells bring an end to the settled run of weather. South Islanders should still expect a great day for their outdoor activities with clear skies persisting.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti says, “Although we are looking forward to settled weather starting the weekend, we do expect showers to push onto the North Island from the northeast through Sunday”. These showery conditions are not expected to reach the southern half of the North Island, and therefore no need to panic for those looking forward to the long distance running this weekend as “dry conditions are expected during Wellington’s “Round The Bays” this Sunday” Shiviti continued.

Sunday brings passing showers for those in the west of the South Island, whereas warm days and clear skies persist elsewhere as that high finally makes its way out to the east.

Places like Otago see temperatures reaching maximums in the high twenties and low thirties at times through the weekend, while the lower North Island has maximums reaching high twenties as well, however a warm weekend in store for all New Zealanders.

However, for those looking for rain to wet the parched ground, early next week may hold something in store as a rain-bearing weather system looks to sweep across the country.



