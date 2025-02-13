Good Firearms Law Needs Multiple Defensive Layers

The current public consultation on the rewriting of the Arms Act fails to recognise the importance of layering multiple firearm protections according to the authors of the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre.

Recent research has shown that the combined effect of a strong restrictive set of firearm policies is associated with lowering firearm deaths by 20% compared with individual policies which show only small or uncertain effects.

Briefing co-author, researcher Philippa Yasbek says that is the reason the “Swiss cheese” model for preventing system failures is a useful tool for considering firearms policy. “The Swiss cheese model suggests that instead of focussing on the errors of individuals, we should take a system approach that considers how individuals live and work. Systems have defensive layers that protect against accidents. Ideally these defensive layers are perfect, but in reality, each defensive layer has holes like a slice of Swiss cheese. Accidents happen when the holes in all the layers line up.”

She says when applied to firearms policy, key protective measures such as firearm licensing, registration, safe storage, and restrictions on semi-automatic firearms must work together to minimise gun-related harm.

"Relying on the licensing system alone is not enough to prevent mass shootings or other firearm-related violence," says Ms Yasbek. "Even with a near-perfect system, errors will occur, and a small number of individuals will gain access to firearms when they shouldn’t. That’s why multiple safeguards must be in place."

The authors say evidence from Australia shows that a layered approach works. Following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, Australian states implemented sweeping reforms, including a ban and buy-back of semi-automatic rifles, stricter licensing conditions, and universal firearm registration. These changes have been credited with preventing an estimated 16 mass shootings over the following decades.

"The NZ consultation is flawed as it looks at each policy in isolation, rather than recognising the importance of layering protections," says Ms Yasbek. "We urge the Government to retain and strengthen key protections, including firearm licensing, the ban on semi-automatic firearms, and mandatory firearm registration.

Submissions on the Arms Act discussion document are open until 28 February.

