Auckland Fruit Fly Controls Lifted

Controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe have been lifted after no further evidence of the Oriental fruit fly was found in the area, says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand Commissioner North.

The decision to end the operation follows more than a month of intensive fruit fly trapping and inspections of hundreds of kilograms of fruit.

Mr Inglis thanked residents and businesses in the affected area for their support with the movement controls, keeping an eye out for fruit flies and safely disposing of fruit in provided bins.

"I can't stress enough how vital this work has been to protect our horticultural sector. This particular insect pest is a significant threat to horticultural exports and home gardens."

Biosecurity New Zealand quickly placed legal controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in an area of Papatoetoe on January 4th after a single male Oriental fruit fly was identified from a national surveillance trap.

"No further adult fruit flies, eggs, larvae or pupae have been found,” says Mr Inglis.

"We are satisfied that with no further detections over six weeks, the Controlled Area Notice restrictions can be lifted, and response operations closed.”

The Biosecurity New Zealand signs and wheelie bins will be removed from the affected area in Papatoetoe over the next few days.

Mr Inglis says checking of Biosecurity New Zealand’s 7800 fruit fly traps around the country, including some 200 traps in the Papatoetoe/Māngere area, will continue as normal.

“Our people will be out in the Papatoetoe community today, handing out flyers about the response closure and personally thanking residents and business owners for their contribution to the effort.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the good work of our people and our partners across the horticulture sector. By working together, and responding quickly, we have managed this situation well.”

Key figures:

More than 1500 individual visits were made to check the 109 special fruit fly response traps in Papatoetoe/Māngere throughout the response.

These traps are in addition to 187 routine fruit fly surveillance traps in the area.

Over 600 biosecurity bins distributed in the community to collect produce waste for safe disposal.

More than 470 kilos of fruit cut up and examined for any signs of fruit fly eggs or larvae.

More than 150 Biosecurity New Zealand staff were involved throughout the response.

