New Zealanders Want The Right To Repair

In the latest survey by Repair Network Aotearoa, 77% support Right to Repair legislation in New Zealand.

The significant majority of respondents in a nationally representative survey conducted in October 2024 agreed that repair saves money and extends the life of their possessions.

The desire for repair legislation comes from frustration and how hard it is to repair stuff. Respondents commonly said they don’t know if a product is repairable or where to go to get things repaired. Many report limited access to local repair services and think professional repair is expensive.

Reporting on their most recent experience with a broken electronic device, 77.5% of those products were not repaired. In 25% of responses, the device was taken to a professional repairer but the repair was either impossible or too expensive to complete, while 14.9% of respondents tried unsuccessfully to repair the device themselves.

Repair Cafes, a global movement empowering communities to fix broken items, are tackling the urgent repair issue in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Over the past four years, Repair Café Aotearoa New Zealand (RCANZ) has spearheaded Repair Cafe growth, now supporting 75 affiliated groups.

Textile repairs have the highest success rate, with an impressive 91% of items fixed. Electrical and electronic items; however, pose a greater challenge, achieving only an overall 40% repair rate for small kitchen appliances, 34% for vacuum cleaners and 25% for toasters. Electrical and electronic items are especially difficult to repair due to a lack of spare parts, and product design making repair very time consuming.

The environmental and social impact of Repair Cafes is substantial. Over the past two years, 19,220 items have been taken to 734 recorded Repair Café events. This has prevented an estimated 32 tonnes of waste from going to landfills and diverted approximately 206 tonnes of CO2 emissions, as well as saving people money.

Repair Cafe success is only possible through the dedication of volunteers; however, they cannot fix the broader problem. We need Right to Repair legislation.

Right to Repair legislation overseas is creating positive change.

Australia enacted a narrow Right to Repair in 2022 with its Motor Vehicle Information Scheme. The Scheme requires manufacturers to share repair information, tools and parts with independent repairers. It makes access to local repairers easier and encourages competition that will drive down repair costs.

In 2021, the UK implemented the “Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information Regulations”, which applies to washing machines, dishwashers and a few other electrical products. Manufacturers must make repair information and spare parts available for at least 10 years after a product is discontinued.

The regulations have had practical results in the UK. For example, the Electrolux UK repair website has a step-by-step process to diagnose faults. Consumers can choose to find an expert repairer or get additional help to tackle the problem. Spare parts (from simple seals to complex control boards) can be identified and bought at a reasonable price from the Electrolux online store.

In New Zealand, if your Electrolux appliance breaks down, you are limited to downloading its product manual or calling or emailing a general consumer helpline. Clearly, without legislation compelling our local manufacturer representatives to support repair, we’re missing out.

New Zealand’s own Right to Repair Bill has its First Reading on Wednesday 19th February.

If the Bill passes, it goes to Select Committee, where it gets discussed and debated for several months. The Bill can be amended and improved to become a law that brings positive change.

Passing the Bill is a chance to kick-start repairs in Aotearoa and make it easier and cheaper to fix our possessions. Right to repair legislation will save us all money and prevent unnecessary waste. Right to repair legislation also enables local independent repair businesses, supports Repair Cafes and local communities, and addresses the decline of repair skills.

Over three-quarters of Kiwis in the Repair Network Aotearoa survey support Right to Repair legislation in New Zealand, with almost a third strongly supporting it. Here’s our chance to make long overdue progress and get the Consumer Guarantees (Right to Repair) Amendment Bill through its First Reading.

Repair Network Aotearoa (RNA)

w: www.repairnetworkaotearoa.org.nz

About Repair Network Aotearoa

Repair Network Aotearoa (RNA), a not-for-profit trust, is dedicated to cultivating a robust repair culture throughout New Zealand. By empowering a diverse range of stakeholders, including individuals, businesses, and educational institutions, with the commitment to prioritise repair, we foster a nationwide network connected through collaborative projects and advocacy initiatives to extend the lifespan of goods and minimising environmental impact.

What is the Right to Repair

The global Right to Repair (RtR) movement emerged to counter the trend of product manufacturers increasingly restricting the repair and the repairability of their products, in pursuit of business models that rely on continual product replacement. The grassroots movement advocates for regulatory changes that would make product repair cheaper and easier. RtR legislation gives owners access to the spare parts, manuals, and diagnostic information that make repairs possible. It incentivises better product design rather than planned obsolescence (the deliberate policy of encouraging replacement over repair.

