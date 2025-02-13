New Waste Plan Consultation & Free Compost

Ruapehu District Council has workshopped its revised Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) setting out how it will manage and reduce waste in the district in preparation for consultation in March.

Mayor Weston Kirton is encouraging the community to have their say stating that community feedback is crucial in helping to highlight where Council should focus its limited resources to support maximum waste diversion.

“Financial constraints meant only a small funding increase for solid waste in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan, and we expect less money to be available from the Waste Minimisation Fund, which has previously supported key waste initiatives like the Hot Composting Unit in Taumarunui.

With the Waste Minimisation Fund prioritising activities included in councils’ WMMPs, it’s more important than ever for people to have their say on where our key areas of focus should be,” he said.

Mayor Kirton noted that while Ruapehu is performing better than the national average across key waste measures, there is still room for improvement - especially in increasing food waste diversion.

“Estimates suggest that one-third of all kerbside refuse could be diverted, with food waste being a major component. Increasing participation in the kerbside food waste collection service is a key goal of the WMMP and critical for reducing harmful landfill waste,” he said.

The service, which has been running for over four years, initially collected around 13 tonnes of food waste per month but has since dropped away. When food waste is landfilled, it produces methane - a greenhouse gas 22 times more harmful than carbon dioxide - along with pollutants that can contaminate waterways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By using the kerbside food waste collection service, people can help the environment while also saving on waste disposal costs by reducing the number of pink refuse bags they need,” said Mayor Kirton.

To raise awareness of kerbside food waste collection and the WMMP consultation, Council is planning a special event at the Taumarunui Transfer Station, where people can receive up to 20 litres of free compost per person made from collected food and green waste. Attendees will need to bring their own buckets or containers.

More details on the free compost day will be announced soon, but in the meantime, Mayor Kirton is urging everyone to make use of the kerbside food waste collection service.

“People can also drop off food waste at the Taumarunui or Ohakune Transfer Station collection points,” he said.

For more information on food waste collection and other Council-supported waste reduction options visit ruapehudc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

