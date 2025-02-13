Children’s Day Is Back With Dancing, Diggers And Discovery In Our City Centre

Tauranga city centre will become a playground of imagination and fun on Sunday, 2 March, as families flock to the city centre to celebrate Children’s Day - a free day of adventure thanks to Tauranga City Council.

A kaleidoscope of colour, laughter, learning, and creativity will stretch across the waterfront, The Strand, The Cargo Shed, and He Puna Manawa Tauranga Library, bringing magic to the streets. From juggling to superhero encounters, dancing to circus tricks, and a peek behind the scenes of the city’s transformation, every moment will be a new chance for discovery.

Te Papa Ward Councillor, Rod Taylor says the day is all about embracing the joy of childhood and the role we all play in nurturing bright futures.

“The city centre will be filled with smiles, laughter, music, and learning and as families explore the different zones, they’ll find surprises around every corner. It’s also a chance to see how spaces are being transformed and how, at the heart of it all, these developments are about bringing people together.”

Little artists will love the arts and crafts zone, budding performers can soak up the atmosphere at the performance zone, and the event and activity zones promise endless hands-on fun.

A major highlight from 2024 is making a return - the construction zone, offering curious young minds a glimpse behind the hoardings of Te Manawataki o Te Papa. This is an exciting opportunity to see the city’s new library and community hub coming to life.

LT McGuinness, the construction team behind several other major city centre projects, including 90 Devonport Road, Masonic Park and Tauranga Art Gallery, is thrilled to be involved again this year. Jack McGuinness, Tauranga Manager, says watching kids light up at the sight of diggers and construction machinery was a special moment last year.

“I don’t know what it is with kids and diggers, but being able to climb onto the machinery and look behind the scenes last year gave them so much joy. We are thrilled to be able to open up the Te Manawataki o Te Papa construction zone for families again and allow them to check out the progress on what is a truly transformative project for Tauranga.”

For those who love to groove, the neon disco is the place to be. If a bit of quiet time is needed, the low sensory area provides a calming retreat, while the Tauranga Art Gallery pop-up makers space in Masonic Park will be bursting with colourful surprises!

The event is free and runs from 10am to 3pm. For more information, please visit whatsontauranga.co.nz/childrensday.

