Manawanui’s Disability Community Engages In Sector Consultation

Manawanui is encouraging the disability community to engage with the government’s consultation to get the best possible outcomes.

Earlier this week Tues February 11, Manawanui hosted Disability Support Services (DSS) Deputy Chief Executive, Chris Bunny, on its weekly live stream, with more than 3000 customers tuning in.

Manawanui’s Chief Executive Marsha Marshall says those at the centre of this consultation are the 52,000 people across New Zealand who access disability support services.

“We are strong advocates for the disability community and we wanted those overseeing the decisions, like Chris, to be answerable to the process,” she says.

“We’re hearing there is a lot of unfairness, inconsistency, and a lack of transparency at present. Chris acknowleged the disability sector is run on a year-to-year existence, and this creates risk and uncertainty, which ultimately leads to fear in the community.”

Ms Marshall says those that tuned in to the live stream heard MSD’s approach and were able to ask direct questions on what is being proposed for disability support services.

She says it’s pleasing to hear MSD is working to stabilise the system.

“We want the system in better shape so it provides continued and stable support as well as improved outcomes,” Ms Marshall says.

“It is also great to hear that another focus is to make the system easier to navigate.”

Ms Marshall says they were told MSD is looking into how the system would work if the focus was taken away from rules and guidelines, and instead was more goal orientated around Individualised Funding.

She says Manawanui encourages it’s community to have their say on the consultation process, which is now open and runs until March 24.

“We want to make sure the voices of families, whānau, carers and advocates are all heard as all perspectives are important.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

