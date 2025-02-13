BirdCare Aotearoa Prioritises Native And Endemic Birds In Bold Conservation Shift

BirdCare Aotearoa, Auckland’s leading wild bird hospital, is making a decisive move to focus exclusively on the recovery of Aotearoa’s native and endemic birdlife.

From 19 February 2025, the organisation will dedicate its resources, clinical expertise, and conservation efforts to protecting species unique to New Zealand, ensuring a sustainable future for BirdCare Aotearoa and the country’s unique avian biodiversity.

The organisation will make one exception: to continue to support orphaned non-native baby songbirds, such as thrushes and blackbirds, in its specialist nursery.

For years, BirdCare Aotearoa has been a trusted sanctuary for all wild birds in need. However, due to increasing environmental pressures and funding challenges, the organisation is refining its focus to species native to Aotearoa. “We’ve been operating on a financial deficit since 2017, with costs far exceeding our income. Treating each bird costs around $180, yet recent donations have dropped to just $12 per rescue,” says General Manager Carl Ashworth. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for our new leadership team, but a necessary one. The alternative would be no bird hospital at all.”

This shift underscores a long-term commitment to conservation, ensuring future generations can continue to experience and protect the country’s extraordinary birdlife. By prioritising its resources—such as costly protein-rich bird feed, essential medications, and operational utilities—the charity can better support the survival of native species.

“This strategic shift has been carefully considered in consultation with the Department of Conservation, Auckland Council, animal welfare and conservation partners,” says Kevin Ferguson, Chair of BirdCare Aotearoa. “Financial constraints and increasing threats to native species require us to make thoughtful decisions to safeguard our taonga for the future. We have great support for this change, from individuals to organisations, all recognising the critical role we play for the birds, community, and environment.”

"Endemic and native birds must be the priority when resources and funding are limited," says Ian McLean, Chair of Birds New Zealand, a science and community-focused organisation dedicated to the study and appreciation of wild birds. He emphasises that BirdCare Aotearoa’s impact extends beyond clinical care, contributing significantly to research—monitoring species, identifying threats, and supporting conservation efforts.

To assist with the transition, BirdCare Aotearoa is developing training programmes for community rescue groups, equipping them to respond to non-native avian casualties. “Caring for sick, injured, or orphaned birds is no small task. Wildlife responders must be prepared for sudden influxes of 10–20 patients at a time, all requiring expert care,” adds General Manager Carl Ashworth.

Additionally, veterinary clinics across Auckland are being encouraged to support the public in adapting to these changes.

Under the new leadership, BirdCare Aotearoa is actively pursuing high-impact grants and collaborative conservation partnerships. The public is encouraged to donate where possible, and stay engaged through upcoming events, scientific insights, and recovery stories.

“We deeply value the support of our community as we take this bold step forward,” adds Fundraising Manager Dr. Rashi Parker. “Together, we can ensure BirdCare Aotearoa not only survives but thrives in its mission to protect New Zealand’s precious bird species. We encourage the public to learn more, get involved, and support our work. For businesses, this offers a meaningful opportunity to partner with a beloved grassroots organisation dedicated to animal welfare and conservation efforts.”

For a comprehensive list of taonga species that will be accepted for care, visit birdcareaotearoa.org.nz or contact the Department of Conservation Hotline at 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468), or your local vet.

