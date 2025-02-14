Come Smooch A Pooch: New Pukekohe Dog Adoption Centre To Open With Love!

Great news for dog lovers: Auckland Council is set to unleash an exciting new chapter in animal care and community engagement with the opening of the Pukekohe Adoption and Education Centre.

A first of its kind in New Zealand, this council-operated dog adoption centre is currently receiving the finishing touches, ready for opening in early March. The new centre will offer an innovative and heartfelt approach to connecting Aucklanders with their perfect canine companions.

This is also part of a broader initiative to promote dog adoptions and to help free-up space in Auckland’s three shelters, which are at capacity. The shelters will be able to put more focus on the increasing number of roaming and aggressive dogs rescued each year, to ensure the safety of communities from dog-related risks.

A community-centred vision

The centre’s impact extends beyond adoptions. It will serve as a hub for public education, offering sessions on dog care, training, and the importance of desexing.

Long-term plans for the centre include school visits, weekend family events, and public education programmes, fostering a culture of responsible pet ownership across Auckland.

Councillor Josephine Bartley, Chair of the Regulatory and Safety Committee, highlighted the facility’s broader significance.

“This is about more than just finding homes for dogs.

“It’s about reducing the strain on our existing shelters, fostering responsible pet ownership, and creating a space where families can learn, bond, and fall in love with these wonderful animals.”

Addressing a growing need

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The need for a dedicated dog adoption facility is more pressing than ever. Over the 12 months leading to October, the council’s Animal Management staff responded to a record 37,558 requests, taking in 8,306 dogs across Auckland’s shelters. Alarmingly, only 43 per cent of these dogs were reclaimed by their owners— a 10-year low.

With existing shelters in Manukau, Henderson, and Silverdale already housing over 250 dogs, most of were picked up while roaming, the Pukekohe facility will alleviate the strain on those facilities by focusing on adoptions and behaviour modification.

A tail-wagging transformation

For efficiencies, instead of building a new facility, the council has repurposed the Pukekohe Pound, originally opened in 2007 as the Franklin Dog Shelter and previously leased to Waikato District Council.

The site has the capacity to house up to 40 dogs and puppies. Visitors will enjoy a walk-through adoption experience, fostering personal and interactive connections with the dogs.

Auckland Council’s Centre Manager Carly Triska emphasised the dual mission of the facility.

“This is about giving dogs a second chance and helping them find their forever homes.

“It’s also a hub for community education, promoting responsible dog ownership and supporting families in their journey of adopting a dog.”

More than just adoption

What makes the Pukekohe Adoption and Education Centre unique is its commitment to education and rehabilitation. Dedicated spaces for training and socialisation will ensure every dog gets the support it needs to thrive.

Auckland Council’s Animal Management Manager Elly Waitoa highlighted the importance of these features.

“These dedicated spaces are crucial for dogs that need extra support. It’s a chance for the public to see the dogs’ personalities and find the perfect match for their family.”

In recent years, public access to existing shelters has been limited due to safety concerns.

The Pukekohe facility’s walk-through design restores an interactive adoption process while maintaining necessary security measures. Prospective owners will have the opportunity to meet and bond with dogs on-site, supported by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers.

Ready for ‘forever homes’

All dogs adopted from the Pukekohe Adoption and Education Centre will be temperament tested to ensure they are suitable for rehoming. They will also come desexed, microchipped, registered and socialised before joining their new families.

Dogs currently available for adoption will continue to be showcased on Facebook and Instagram ensuring prospective owners can easily find their perfect match.

