Horowhenua One Step Closer To Establishing A World-class Douglas Links Golf Course

Golfers from near and far may soon be spoilt for choice with Council voting to reclassify reserve land and grant a licence to Grenadier Limited to develop a world class 18-hole links golf course in Ōhau. The decision could see significant economic benefit for Horowhenua.

Following a period of public notification, Council has voted to change the reserve classification of part of the Muhunoa West Road esplanade reserve from local purpose to recreation. This means part of the reserve can be used for a links golf course, while the remainder retains its status as esplanade reserve.

Alongside the reclassification Council also voted in favour of granting a licence to allow Grenadier Limited to use a portion of the reserve to develop an 18-hole golf course, for a term of 33 years (with two rights of renewal of 33 years each).

Currently the public isn’t able to access the beach. Council has granted the licence subject to a condition that a public walkway be built and maintained by Grenadier Limited, providing a great opportunity for the community to access and enjoy the beach.

This decision marks a significant milestone for Grenadier Limited after navigating the necessary approvals to proceed with the development.

The development will include among other initiatives, the establishment of a 6-hectare Coastal Dune Environmental Management Area, alongside an ecological restoration plan that will see 185,000 native plants sourced and planted, with the Environment Court noting that the implementation of the restoration plan represents a net environmental gain.for the area.

Further to the ecological enhancements and resulting improvements to indigenous biodiversity, areas of cultural significance have been avoided and/or potential effects mitigated. Grenadier has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with mana whenua, ensuring involvement in the sourcing and planting of significant native species. Specific provisions will be made for plants of cultural importance, including pingao and flax for weaving.

A Cultural Heritage Management Area of approximately 2.5 hectares will also be set aside to be managed by a kaitiaki forum including all local iwi with links to the area.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive Monique Davidson will now finalise negotiations with Grenadier Limited, progressing the development one step closer to fruition.

