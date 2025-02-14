OJI Needs To Work With Government And Unions Before Closure

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff has called on OJI Fibre Solutions to work with the government, unions, and the community before closing the Kinleith Paper Mill.

“OJI has today announced 230 job losses in what will be a devastating blow for the community. OJI needs to work with all partners to make sure that we get the best outcome on the site,” said Wagstaff.

“At the meeting this morning, OJI officials disclosed that they were in negotiation with the Government about support for the Kinleith site. This support would be an investment in the pulp production side. It is essential that this investment comes with guarantees from OJI that as much employment is maintained on site as possible.

“Given the offer from the Minister, and the potential impact on the supply chain if alternative suppliers of paper are not found, OJI should reconsider their decision today to terminate employees.

“OJI must get round the table with all parties and find a solution that keeps as much employment on the site as possible. OJI Kinleith products are a vital part of the supply chain for our dairy and fruit exports.

“There is an opportunity here for a better outcome at Kinleith. One that would deliver more jobs, and brighter economic development for the region. We need to make that happen for the benefit of workers, the community and the regional manufacturing sector,” said Wagstaff.

