Have Your Say About Tūrangi's Reserves

Further community feedback is being sought to help shape the development of a plan for the future management of Tūrangi reserves.

Taupō District Council is currently working with Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust to progress the draft reserve management plan that will set out how the Tūrangi town's reserves, parks and sports fields will be used in years to come.

This project began in 2016 and was placed on hold in 2018 while the Mana Whakahono-ā-Rohe agreement was being established. The agreement came into effect in June 2022, and the process has been restarted.

The Tūrangi Co-Governance Committee will oversee the creation of the new reserves management plan. The Committee will ensure the plan reflects both the recreational and cultural values of the reserves and recognises the relationship the hapu has with the land. This will be done in accordance with the Mana Whakahono-ā-Rohe agreement.

While the majority of Tūrangi’s reserves are owned by Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust, council maintains the reserves so they can be used by sporting groups and the wider community.

Initial feedback from the community was sought by council back in 2016, and that feedback will still be used for the progression of the reserve management plan. Council is now seeking any further feedback from the community as we recommence the project.

Tūrangi Co-Governance Committee chair Waka Asher said it was important the plan included feedback from the community who use the reserves.

“The connection of Ngāti Tūrangitukua to this land is reflected through hapu mana whenua, our roles as kaitiaki and as the legal owner of the whenua. Some of these reserves are waahi tapu - sacred areas - and it’s important that the values of Tūrangitukua are reflected in creating the most suitable reserves management plan for the people that use Tūrangi’s reserves.

"We know these reserves are also well used and valued by our community so we want to hear their thoughts on how we can ensure their continued use in our beautiful township.

"From this feedback, the Tūrangi Reserves Management Plan Committee will create a draft management plan for our community to consider and provide more feedback on,” says Mr Asher.

The feedback period will be open from Friday 14 February to Friday 14 March 2025.

To find out more about the Tūrangi Reserves Management Plan or to have your say visit www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay. Council staff will also be available at the Tūrangi Market on Saturday 22 February for anyone wanting to know more about the project.

