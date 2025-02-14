Council Decision On Annual Plan 2025-2026 Consultation

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will take a more informal approach to engaging with the community on its proposed Annual Plan 2025-2026. The approach was agreed at the full Council meeting on Thursday 13 February and will involve seeking general feedback ahead of adopting the plan in June rather than completing a formal consultation process.

The decision was made in line with national legislation, on the basis there are no significant or material changes from the Long Term Plan 2024-2034 (LTP) which Councillors adopted unanimously five months ago (September 2024) after receiving 939 submissions from members of the public and organisations during its own consultation phase.

The overall theme of the LTP was to focus on getting the basics right and made it clear that due to financial constraints there were no room for changes within the first two-to-three years of the plan.

Presenting today’s report, QLDC General Manager Assurance, Finance & Risk Katherine Harbrow confirmed the Local Government Act 2002 provides that local authorities must consult with the community unless there are no significant or material differences from the content of LTP.

“Having analysed the draft budgets and investment plans, it is the view of officers that there are no significant or material changes to these or levels of service – hence the proposal to not formally consult in this instance but to continue to reflect on the hundreds of submissions we received from the community just a few months ago as part of the LTP consultation,” said Ms Harbrow.

Instead of the formal consultation process the community has been part of previously, QLDC General Manager Corporate Services Meaghan Miller said Council would run an 'informing' campaign.

“The campaign will be widely shared and include information about what’s proposed in the Annual Plan, updates on progress since the LTP was adopted, information about how to apply for community funding available through a separate process and an opportunity to provide general feedback.”

“During an Annual or Long Term Plan process, Council typically sees a high volume of submissions from individuals and groups seeking additional or new capital or operational investment. For example, during the last LTP consultation, Council received submissions on topics ranging from a new Wānaka-based performing arts centre through to new public toilets,” added Ms Miller.

“In order to give people a meaningful opportunity to put these ideas forward and have them considered in time for the next LTP, Council will be undertaking separate early engagement with the community starting in November this year. If any individual or group has a proposal for additional investment, we’d encourage them to participate in that process.”

Outside of the Annual Plan development, Councillors will consider proposed increases to a range of user fees and charges when presented with a statement of proposal at the 20 March meeting. If approved for consultation, the community will then have the opportunity to make a submission on the proposed fee schedule.

Also outside of the Annual Plan, the community will soon have the opportunity to apply for funding via QLDC’s annual Community Fund, Events Fund and Waste Minimisation Community Fund. More information on community funding opportunities and the process to apply can be found on the QLDC website.

The average rates increase for 2025-2026 is not expected to exceed 13.5% as indicated in year 2 of the LTP, based on the projection of 34,727 rating units.

