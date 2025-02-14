Reserve Closure In Place For Mount Iron

Map of reserve area to be closed when fire indices reach unsafe levels:

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will close Mount Iron Reserve in Wānaka between 12.00pm-6.00am for the next three days from Saturday 15 February to Tuesday 18 February due to extreme risk of wildfire and is advising residents and visitors to avoid the reserve between these times.

The closure follows fire indices reaching levels which trigger a closure, as outlined in QLDC’s Wildfire Reserve Closure Plan and brought on by an extended spell of hot and dry weather and high temperatures forecast for the next three days.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Ken Bailey said rising fire indices meant closing Mount Iron Reserve is the most appropriate step to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for a fire to happen, given the extreme risk of wildfire forecasted.

“We know that a wildfire in one of our reserves could have a devastating effect on our people, environment and economy. Closing access to the area while the danger is at such elevated levels is the safest option,” said Mr Bailey.

QLDC Parks Manager Dave Winterburn confirmed the weather is forecast to be more extreme in the afternoons as temperatures rise throughout the day causing humidity to drop, resulting in hotter drier conditions.

“We’d advise those who’d like to continue to access Mount Iron Reserve to do so in the mornings when the weather is cooler and risk is lower,” said Mr Winterburn.

“We’ll closely monitor the indices and either extend the half day closures or reopen the reserve on Tuesday at 6.00am or as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” he said.

Otago Community Risk Manager James Knapp says Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) is providing expertise and guidance to QLDC in determining how wildfire risk on Mount Iron Reserve should be managed.

“QLDC has indicated a genuine desire to plan effectively, work collaboratively, and keep people safe,” said Mr Knapp.

“We welcome this. At FENZ, we see our role as helping to shape their efforts to manage the wildfire risks, and to support them in every way we can,” he said.

QLDC will place signage at entrance points to the reserve and has notified all stakeholders inline with its agreed closure plan.

During the reserve closure, access to Mount Iron Reserve is limited to the easily accessible trails around the base of the reserve only. A map showing these trails can be found on www.qldc.govt.nz/managing-wildfire-risk

“I’d like to thank the community in advance for their co-operation and support in sharing this message with friends and whānau,” said Mr Winterburn.

QLDC will publicly notify the reopening of the reserve for full day access on its Facebook page, website homepage and directly to those signed up to community text alerts.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for alerts if they haven’t already by heading to www.qldc.govt.nz/text-alerts and selecting either Queenstown or Wānaka for reserve closures.

More information and FAQs about the reserve closure process can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/managing-wildfire-risk

Meanwhile, the remainder of the district is subject to a total fire ban implemented by FENZ. This includes the use of fireworks. To check the latest fire season status go to checkitsalright.nz

If you see smoke or fire please call 111 immediately.

