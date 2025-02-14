Gisborne Cenotaph ‘spruce Up’ Continues

Scaffolding set up begins. (Photo/Supplied)

The next phase of preservation work on the Gisborne Cenotaph is set to begin next week, with scaffolding and fencing being installed today.

The work is part of a conservation plan developed by heritage architects, Salmond Reed, and will follow Category 1 heritage place requirements.

Using appropriate conservation methods, specialist materials and techniques, the work will be completed by local contractors Cleanrite Services and overseen by heritage specialists.

Council Acting Director Liveable Communities Kerry Hudson said this is the second phase of work on the Cenotaph, after cleaning was completed ahead of ANZAC Day last year.

“This phase will address critical repairs to prevent further deterioration, ensuring the monument’s longevity and maintaining its historical and cultural significance.”

The work includes repairing structural damage, restoring damaged inscriptions and decorative elements, and applying protective measures to prevent any future water damage.

“This phase is significant in preserving our heritage and ensuring the Cenotaph remains a focal point for community commemorative events.”

To ensure safety, the area around the Cenotaph will be fenced off while work is happening.

Weather dependent, the preservation work is expected to be complete by mid-March and will cost approximately $90,000.

