Canterbury Mayoral Forum Meet With Hon James Meager To Advocate For Canterbury And The South Island

Pictured, from left: Karen Morgan (Mackenzie District), Gary Kircher (Waitaki District), Craig Rowley (Waimate District), Neil Brown (Ashburton District), Nigel Bowen (Chair CMF, Timaru District), Dan Gordon (Waimakariri District), Minister James Meager, Sam Broughton (Selwyn District), Marie Black (Deputy Chair CMF, Hurunui District), Craig Pauling (Environment Canterbury), Craig Mackle (Kaikōura District), Phil Mauger (Christchurch City). (Photo/Supplied)

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum (CMF) welcomed Hon James Meager, Minister for the South Island, to their quarterly meeting in Christchurch today.

The Forum heard about Minister Meager’s plans for his role and briefed him on opportunities where Canterbury and the South Island can contribute to the Government’s economic growth agenda, while also highlighting areas where more work is still required to support our communities.

“I valued the time spent with Canterbury leaders and look forward to working with them in the future as we look to unlock the true economic potential of the South Island. Our Government will support South Islanders to succeed and work collaboratively with local government to go for growth,” Minister Meager said.

Topics discussed with Minister Meager were wide ranging given the breadth of the portfolios that impact the South Island. Discussions ranged across transport funding and financing, supporting growth in tourism for the region, and supporting our young people into employment, with Forum members taking the opportunity to highlight both challenges and opportunities for growth within Canterbury and the broader South Island.

“The Forum welcomed the opportunity to meet with Minister Meager and we look forward to continuing the engagement and progressing great outcomes for the people of Canterbury and the South Island,” Forum Chair Mayor Nigel Bowen said.

