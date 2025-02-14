Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Aware Of Social Media Posts, West Auckland

Friday, 14 February 2025, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Jason Edwards, Waitematā West Area Commander:

Police are aware of social media posts across multiple west Auckland community pages concerning some suspicious activity reported this week.

Some of these posts relate to an assault near the Sturges Road train station on Monday morning, in which a man was charged with assault.

We are also aware of posts outlining suspicious activity allegedly involving the same specific vehicle and individual.

To the community, we are aware of this matter and we are dealing with this.

We strongly urge the community to cease posting photos or personal details of this individual on social media.

If anyone has concerns or information relating to offending that is occurring, this should be reported to Police immediately so it can be dealt with appropriately.

The public should not be taking matters into their own hands.

Police have attended an assault at a Massey property this afternoon, where a person has been arrested and is being spoken to.

The last thing anyone needs right now is people putting themselves at risk of harm or in a situation where they may be potentially committing an offence.

Please report any matters to Police as they happen by calling 111.

Any further information can be reported by reporting online, calling 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

