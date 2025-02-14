Revised Tsunami Evacuation Zones Released For Hurunui

Residents of Hurunui’s coastal areas are being urged to ‘know their zone’ as the Council today releases revised tsunami evacuation zones for Hurunui.

The revised zones are based on new modelling by GNS Science that shows areas of the Hurunui coastline that could be flooded in a “worse-case” scenario. This new modelling was commissioned by Environment Canterbury.

Hurunui District Council Emergency Management officer Allan Grigg says the new modelling sees some change for Hurunui’s tsunami evacuation zones, affecting properties located between Waipara Rocks and Claverley.

“The changes are relatively minor with three properties now included within the zone and around 40 no longer included where previously they were.”

There are no changes for the coastal area south of the Waipara Rocks, including Leithfield, Leithfield Beach and Amberley Beach.

Grigg said it was important for everyone to ‘know their zone’ and be prepared.

This is especially important for newcomers to the district who might not be aware of local Civil Defence emergency arrangements, Grigg said.

“Residents can check their zones by going to www.cdemcanterbury.govt.nz/hazards/tsunamis, or by ringing the council.”

A public meeting will be held in the Cheviot Area School Community Hall on Tuesday 18 February at 6.30pm for residents living, working or going to school between Waipara Rocks and Claverley.

As well as knowing your zone, it is important to know what to do if you need to evacuate, Grigg said.

“If you are in a tsunami evacuation zone and you feel a long (more than one minute) or a strong (hard to stand up) earthquake, you should leave the tsunami evacuation zone as soon as the shaking stops. Move uphill or inland so that you are no longer in the tsunami evacuation zone. Don’t wait for an official warning - a tsunami could arrive within minutes.”

Grigg said having an evacuation plan as part of a Household Emergency Plan would ensure households knew arrangements for travel, pets and family members should a tsunami occur.

“If you aren’t in an evacuation zone, you don’t need to leave but do consider opening your home to family and friends who are evacuating.”

Useful links:

https://www.cdemcanterbury.govt.nz/hazards/tsunamis https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/community/cd/help

https://getready.govt.nz/

https://www.ecan.govt.nz/your-region/your-environment/natural-hazards/tsunamis

