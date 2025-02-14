New Parliament Buildings Achieve Highest Recognition For Sustainable Design

Two of New Zealand's new Parliament buildings, the Ballantrae Place Building and the Museum Street Building, have achieved impressive 6 Star Green Star ratings for their design, reflecting their commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious Green Star ratings for our new Parliament buildings. This achievement underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. These buildings will not only provide a healthier and more productive environment for our staff, but also contribute to New Zealand's broader goals of reducing energy use and emissions," says David Wills, Future Accommodation Project Director Parliamentary Service.

Designed by Studio Pacific Architecture, the buildings are part of Parliament’s Future Accommodation Strategy, a comprehensive program aimed at modernising and expanding the parliamentary precinct to better serve the needs of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff. The initiative ensures a secure, efficient, and climate-friendly environment that reflects New Zealand's heritage and culture.

The Ballantrae Place Building and the Museum Street Building both achieved the highest possible Green Star certification from the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC), with a 6 Star rating reserved for buildings demonstrating world-leading approaches to sustainable design and construction.

“It’s a huge testament to the outstanding efforts of Parliamentary Service and the wider team to create buildings that set a benchmark for sustainability in the capital,” says NZGBC chief executive Andrew Eagles.

"Just as the Beehive is instantly recognisable for its unique design, these new parliament buildings are set to become icons of sustainability. They highlight New Zealand's dedication to environmentally friendly practices and we applaud Parliamentary Service for their visionary approach and commitment to creating buildings that are both functional and green."

Key Sustainable Highlights include:

Both buildings are designed to significantly reduce energy consumption. Museum St building is predicted to reduce energy use by 47%, have 52% lower peak electricity demand, and slash greenhouse gas emissions by 83% compared to standard building. Ballantrae Place Building is predicted to reduce energy use by 29%, have 40% lower peak electricity demand, and slash greenhouse gas emissions by 49% compared to standard building. Use of NZ Timber: Locally sourced timber from around New Zealand supports New Zealand jobs and manufacturing.

Locally sourced timber from around New Zealand supports New Zealand jobs and manufacturing. Healthy Indoor Environment: Focus on good air quality, daylight, and acoustics to enhance staff productivity and well-being.

Focus on good air quality, daylight, and acoustics to enhance staff productivity and well-being. Waste Reduction: Emphasis on recycling and reusing materials to minimise waste sent to landfill.

Emphasis on recycling and reusing materials to minimise waste sent to landfill. Water Conservation: Predicted reduction in potable water consumption by approximately 51% for the Museum St building and 84% for Ballantrae Place building compared to reference buildings.

Predicted reduction in potable water consumption by approximately 51% for the Museum St building and 84% for Ballantrae Place building compared to reference buildings. Transport and Accessibility: Excellent access to public transport, reduced car parking spaces, and facilities for electric vehicles and bicycles.

The project’s Green Star certification, overseen by Green Star Accredited Professionals at Aurecon, is an interim design rating, with a final rating provided once the build it complete.

The buildings are expected to welcome members and associated parliamentary staff in 2027

About Parliamentary Service: Parliamentary Service is dedicated to supporting the functions of New Zealand's Parliament by providing safe, secure and fit-for-purpose services and facilities. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our efforts to create environmentally responsible and energy-efficient buildings.

About New Zealand Green Building Council: The New Zealand Green Building Council is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of green building practices in Aotearoa. We work with industry leaders to promote sustainable building practices and improve the built environment.

About Green Star: Green Star is an internationally recognised sustainability rating system developed by the Green Building Council of Australia and adapted for Aotearoa New Zealand by the New Zealand Green Building Council. Projects must meet a number of criteria for lower-carbon, higher-performing building to achieve a rating of up to six stars. Green Star certification provides independent verification that a project meets best practice benchmarks for sustainability, covering areas such as energy and water efficiency, indoor environment quality, and materials selection.

