Kaipara Celebrates New Citizens In Jam-packed Ceremony

Whakapirau, Paparoa, Ruawai, Arapohue, Maungatūroto are just a few of the places now home to 27 official New Zealand citizens, after a ceremony hosted in the Dargaville Lighthouse Function Centre. The event began with a mihi whakatau (welcome) greeting the new citizens followed by a video welcome from Hon Brooke van Velden (Minister for Internal Affairs and Workplace Relations and Safety) and, New Zealand’s Governor-General Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson then gave the new citizens a warm welcome, recognising them for making Kaipara their home.

"Whether you have been here for a short or long time, it is a great day to celebrate you becoming a citizen of New Zealand,” Mayor Craig Jepson said.

"Your stories, perseverance, and cultural heritage enrich our community. Welcoming you as official citizens is an honour."

Resident Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander, Michael Smith attended the ceremony representing the New Zealand Government. The ceremony featured the oath or affirmation of allegiance to New Zealand, marking the final step on the path to citizenship.

With origins spanning the globe, the new citizens brought with them unique stories, many of which were shared during the sunny Dargaville ceremony. The van den Berg and Teu families were among those who expressed gratitude and pride to become New Zealand citizens. Some, like Rory from the United Kingdom, described how they were “drawn from the UK because of the beautiful way of life and the scenery here in New Zealand”.

The new citizens welcomed in this ceremony were Rory (United Kingdom), Siobhan (Zimbabwe), Amy (United Kingdom), Zheng (China), Maria (France), Fekita (Tonga), Tevita (New Zealand), Kelivai (New Zealand), Lisinoa (New Zealand), Rolf (Germany), Brigit (Germany) Thomas (Germany), Ekaterina (Russian Federation), Leslie (United Kingdom), Stephanie (United Kingdom), Jonathan (United Kingdom), Nora (Germany), Ian (United States of America), Fiona (England), Michaela (South Africa), Jason (South Africa), Rowan (South Africa), Nima (Iran), Mari (South Africa), Siuta (Tonga), Bryan (United Kingdom) and, Rupert (United Kingdom).

