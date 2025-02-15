Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Prime Minister Luxon’s T-shirt Goes Under The Hammer For Charity

Saturday, 15 February 2025, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

The outfit may have raised eyebrows and gone viral on social media, but now it’s raising funds. 

The T-shirt worn by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon over his suit at Parliament’s National Lamb Day barbecue – and highlighted by Canadian fashion commentator Derek Guy – is being auctioned on Trade Me for charity.


Signed by the Prime Minister, the now-iconic T-shirt became a talking point after Guy’s viral post on X, where he questioned the layering choice.


Social media joined in, with comparisons ranging from Joey Tribbiani’s many-layered look in Friends to high-fashion runway collections. Now, the garment is taking on a new role – supporting a worthy cause.


All proceeds from the auction will go toward KidsCan – making this a unique chance to own a piece of political fashion history while supporting a good cause.


Jon Pemberton, chair of Ag Proud and the National Lamb Day committee, said: “The support for National Lamb Day from the Prime Minister, Ministers and MPs from across the house has been fantastic. We want to raise the profile of the day and celebrate what’s great about New Zealand’s food and those who produce it. Fashion and farming don’t often collide, but you take your wins when you can. We hope this will raise a little smile and a lot of money for a great cause.”

National Lamb Day, celebrated on February 15, marks an historic moment in 1882 when the first shipment of frozen lamb left New Zealand for the UK, shaping the country’s agricultural legacy.


This year’s celebrations, supported by principal partners FMG and Rabobank, brought together farmers, industry leaders, and politicians for a barbecue on Tuesday 11 February on Parliament’s Speaker’s Lawn, where Luxon’s now-famous ensemble made its debut.

