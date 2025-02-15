Lewis Pass Road Fire Update

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is battling a large vegetation fire on Lewis Pass Road this afternoon. Crews were alerted to the fire at Island Hills, Hurunui around 2.30pm. It is currently five hectares in size.

There are around 40 firefighters, 20 Fire and Emergency trucks, tankers and support vehicles along with nine helicopters working to get the fire contained.

Nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution. State Highway 7 has been closed and people are being asked to stay away while our crews fight the fire.

