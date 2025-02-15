Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lewis Pass Road Fire Update

Saturday, 15 February 2025, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is battling a large vegetation fire on Lewis Pass Road this afternoon. Crews were alerted to the fire at Island Hills, Hurunui around 2.30pm. It is currently five hectares in size.

There are around 40 firefighters, 20 Fire and Emergency trucks, tankers and support vehicles along with nine helicopters working to get the fire contained.

Nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution. State Highway 7 has been closed and people are being asked to stay away while our crews fight the fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 