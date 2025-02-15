Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lewis Pass Road Fire Update #2

Saturday, 15 February 2025, 9:25 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is still responding to a large vegetation fire on Lewis Pass Road in the Island Hills, Hurunui.

Crews were alerted to the fire around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Assistant Commander Dave Key says the fire has grown to approximately 40 hectares in size and is burning in mixed vegetation.

"The fire is currently 80 percent contained and 60 percent controlled.

"Multiple fire crews supported by nine helicopters have worked hard this afternoon to contain the fire," Dave Key says.

Crews are expected to remain on the fireground overnight and over the coming days.

Three nearby properties were evacuated. Crews undertook structure protection on these houses and no structures were lost in the fire.

The incident management team worked with local farmers to ensure livestock was managed and no stock losses occurred.

State Highway 7 has been closed due to the fire since around 3.30pm.

"We are working with New Zealand Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi to reopen the road once it’s safe to do so," Dave Key says.

"We would like to sincerely thank the local community and members of the public who have been impacted by the road closures."

"The Canterbury District remains in a restricted fire season. This incident is a reminder to the public that despite the rain we’ve had over the last month, the risk of fire remains real.

"We ask the public to be cautious and keep checking the fire danger at www.checkitsalright.nz."

There are fire investigators on scene. If you have any information or photos regarding this fire, please contact Fire and Emergency or New Zealand Police.

There will be a final update tonight around 10pm.

