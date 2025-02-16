Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lewis Pass Road Fire Update #5

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are continuing to deal with hotspots on the Lewis Pass Road fireground today, and strengthening the perimeter.

Fire and Emergency NZ Assistant Commander Dave Key said that operations would continue tonight and tomorrow.

SH7 between Hanmer Springs and Springs Junction is open with a 30 km/hr speed restriction, but there may be occasional brief closures while operations are carried out above or close to the highway.

Dave Key thanked motorists for their patience. "The speed restriction and occasional closures are to ensure everybody's safety. That includes our firefighters and pilots, who are working around the roadside, and motorists."

