ORC Welcomes Evaluation Report; ‘Work To Be Done’ - CE

ORC has welcomed delivery of an independent performance evaluation report, focussing on the organisation’s strengths and also areas where improvement is needed.

ORC’s Chief Executive Richard Saunders says the work - Otago Regional Council, Independent Evaluation Report – has a focus on continuous improvement and helps create a benchmark which over time can then be measured.

“This is a welcome report and a good step in benchmarking where ORC is up to, and more importantly which areas need focus to deliver the best outcomes for the environment, Otago communities, our mana whenua partners and our stakeholders around the region,’’ he says.

“The report identifies ORC’s strengths and weaknesses, through the eyes of staff, councillors, iwi partners and other stakeholders; both the positives and areas where improvements are needed”.

In March 2023, Council approved participation in Local Government New Zealand’s independently run CouncilMARK; since rebranded Te Korowai, to provide the Evaluation Report, with a focus on continuous improvement.

Mr Saunders was proud of the work of the staff and the recognition ORC had attained with a strong commitment to building science and environmental capability, achieving quick turnaround times and reduced costs for those seeking consents, plus delivering a financial strategy greatly simplifying the rating regime.

“However, there’s plenty to focus on in the report’s ‘area of improvements’ and work to be done,” he highlighted.

Some of the report recommendations under ‘improvements’ include developing a consolidated State of the Environment report to stocktake Otago’s environment, better explanation of the approach to land and water planning, continuing to develop the approach to catchment management as the basis for ORC’s work, and further investigations into the management of ORC investments.

“These recommendations give us and our community a great insight into the organisation evolving further to meet demands on many fronts, from the up-front environmental issues through to back-room strategies and streamlining the delivery of services,” Mr Saunders says.

ORC’s overall performance in the report was rated Mauri tū – Active, which recognised there were some highlights and considerable work in progress to build council into a mature institution and in developing the planning and regulatory frameworks (see full assessment range below).

The $35,000 Te Korowai Evaluation Report is for noting by Councillors at its 19 February meeting, with an introduction by independent assessors and report authors, Davide Moore and Toni Kennerly. The meeting Agenda and Te Korowai report is available on line.

Te Korowai included interviews during 25 meetings with more than 70 people, including staff, Councillors, iwi partner representatives and stakeholders.

There were 62 Performance Assessment Framework questions, plus supporting documentation and evidence..

The authors’ preamble in the report; Otago Regional Council, Independent Evaluation Report, notes:

The council is in the middle of building the capacity and capability of a modern environmental regulator. To do this, it is investing in capability across the organisation from planning, to science, to environmental monitoring and to catchment management.

ORC recognises water rights have been over allocated and that the step change to water and land management is significant for the region, will take a new regulatory framework based on consenting, and could require a decade long transition.

It is midway down the pathway of establishing its regulatory framework for land and water management while, at the same time, managing current consents.

Its knowledge base has grown significantly and needs to grow further to address issues such as land and water management. In the background, there is an emerging question of mitigation of climate change effects that needs to be addressed catchment by catchment.

Te Korowai Evaluation Report finding – ORC STRENGTHS

(The lists of ORC’s strengths cover themes: Capacity and capability building, Relationships and engagement, Long-term plan, Financial documents and strategy, Vision and goals, Governance, Regulatory functions and Communications and community awareness)

A strong commitment to building science and environmental capability.

A very strong focus on functional relationships from the Chair and CEO, through the organisation, with communities, industry and other councils. Quick turnaround times and reduced costs to users, in seeking consents for activities. An LTP addressing a wide range of issues from public transport to the costs of reinvesting in existing flood protection assets. A financial strategy greatly simplifying the rating regime and highlighting investment costs. A commitment to building financial and enterprise systems as well as people capability.

Te Korowai Evaluation Report finding – ORC’s AREAS OF IMPROVEMENT

(The recommendations for areas of improvement cover a range of topics: Catchments and climate change, Investments and financial transparency, Governance and regional advocacy, Strategic directions, Regional planning and science, Communication, consultation, and engagement and Systems and capability)

Provide a Statement of the Environment that is a stocktake of the environment in Otago.

Better co-ordination and explanation of the approach to land and water planning including detailing the implementation plan and desired end result. Move beyond themes in Strategic Direction and activities in the Climate Change Strategy to detailed catchment-based discussions. Start to develop mitigation options and costs to share with stakeholders in catchments. Continue to develop management accounting systems so costs can be allocated to geographic areas such as catchments rather than just to activities. Consider grouping and managing all investments together in an arm’s length council owned investment vehicle. Develop a systematic training programme for councillors beyond the induction phase and including training in the RMA.

Mr Saunders says a workshop with a development consultant is planned for March which will include a session with Councillors followed by a session with staff.

“A plan for the next steps will be developed alongside ORC’s broader Business Improvement Framework,” he says.

The plan and regular progress reports on implementation will be provided to Council along with reporting on business improvement initiatives, including the Efficiency Review implementation, Mr Saunders says.

Four-point range of overall assessment:

Te Korowai applies a descriptive, action orientated four-point range of performance benchmarks:

Mauri moe - Inactive : At this stage, councils may not yet recognise the opportunities for improvement, reflecting an initial level of performance where growth and development have yet to begin.

: At this stage, councils may not yet recognise the opportunities for improvement, reflecting an initial level of performance where growth and development have yet to begin. Mauri oho - Aware : Here, councils recognise the need for change and begin to engage actively. This phase marks a transition towards improvement and exploration of new opportunities, indicating a moderate level of performance.

: Here, councils recognise the need for change and begin to engage actively. This phase marks a transition towards improvement and exploration of new opportunities, indicating a moderate level of performance. Mauri tū - Active : Councils in this state are committed to change and actively implementing plans to achieve their goals. They demonstrate a high level of performance through proactive actions and effective governance.

: Councils in this state are committed to change and actively implementing plans to achieve their goals. They demonstrate a high level of performance through proactive actions and effective governance. Mauri ora - Thriving: The pinnacle of performance, councils in this phase are not only aware and active but also thriving. They continuously evolve, adapt, and excel in their operations and relationships, embodying vitality and resilience

