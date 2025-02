Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare

February 17

Auckland’s water supply situation is stable. Typically, water demand peaks in February, so we'll continue to remind people to go easy with their water use over summer. We continuously monitor weather forecasts, dam storage levels, water demand and network performance.

Total dam storage today: 70.7%

Historical average dam storage: 80.5%

Seven-day average water use: 468 million litres per day

Leaks reported last week: 1360

Leaks fixed last week: 1380

Weather forecast for the week: Slightly drier than normal

You can see live dam levels here on our website.

The attached infographic compares current demand to historical peak demand. We plan and build new infrastructure to ensure we can meet peak demand, not average demand – so if we can keep peak demand lower, we can defer costly infrastructure upgrades and save on interest costs.

