The People Behind KMR … Rob And Mandy Pye

Rob and Mandy Pye are clearly passionate about caring for Mandy’s Kōkopu family farmland at Ruatangata West, near Whangārei.

The couple met at university while both completing teaching degrees. Twenty years ago, Rob changed direction and came to the north to learn how to farm. He has not looked back.

Partnering with Kaipara Moana Remediation has taken that care at Māngere Falls Farm to a whole new level as the couple strive to play their part in reducing sedimentation and siltation in the Kaipara Moana, while leaving a legacy for their children and others in the future.

The Pye family, from left, Rob, Mandy, Morgan, Yvie and Daniel on Māngere Falls Farm at Kōkopu. (Photo/Supplied)

The couple have raised their three children on their Kōkopu farm and the Mangere River has been part of this. They have swum, kayaked, played and fished it. And the health of the river and the waterways that feed into it are important to them.

Along the way they have fenced off 9.5km of steeper land, wet areas, drains and rivers to protect them from cattle, while planting well over 16,000 natives – also in partnership with KMR.

Rob and Mandy have been working with KMR for many years now.

He says what they enjoy most about partnering with KMR is knowing they are all in the journey together and are working towards achieving healthier waterways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is exciting to see the difference we are contributing. We wouldn’t undo anything we have done. It has only enhanced non-effective land and contributed to the beauty and health of the environment around us. We have hosted two school planting days and enjoy encouraging the next generation to think likewise” says Rob.

The Pye’s 260-hectare beef unit (245ha effective) borders the Mangere River and Wairua River which both feed into the Kaipara Moana. In conjunction with a 75-ha run-off, the couple finish 500-600 bulls and steers annually.

Rob says it is important to the family to farm sustainably but with a strong environmental plan.

“We know the animals we produce have come off a farm with an environmental focus and this is a great story for the consumer.”

“KMR are great to work with. They listen and work with the challenges we have. The connections they have with local nurseries and contractors make getting projects completed much easier. It is about starting and creating a plan, and I would urge other farmers to get on board because having funding from KMR reduces your spend and allows you to achieve a lot more and much faster than if you had to fund it yourself.

“KMR provides an opportunity to work with skilled people to help create the vision and like I say, the funding is great. This work is about bringing back native biodiversity, protecting the land and reducing sediment loss,” says Rob and Mandy.

Before partnering with KMR, the couple had been fencing off waterways and planting natives for years. Being involved in catchment groups previously – and having started their own personal fencing and native planting journey in 2016 – has made the process of fast-tracking progress with KMR seamless, says Rob.

The guidance and enthusiasm from KMR Field Adviser Debbie Johnson has been invaluable.

“We need everything working together. Everything on the land needs to work together. We are doing this for water, river and Kaipara Harbour health while bringing back the native bird life and we want to be off setting our carbon emissions with what we do on the farm.”

Mandy, while teaching at a local school, gets to enjoy the changes on-farm and the family regularly help plant and maintain planted areas.

“It’s exciting to see an area of planting finished, flourishing and plan for the next area to begin,” says Mandy.

It’s a great effort for a couple who started out with careers in teaching and with no plans to go farming!

Notes:

Across 600,000 hectares in both Northland and Auckland, KMR invests in projects to restore wetlands, fence off rivers and streams, plant trees and regenerate forest on erosion-prone land. Our aim is to protect and restore the mauri of the Kaipara Moana by halving the sediment (silts) washing off the land into the waterways and ultimately down into the harbour itself. KMR projects also support thriving biodiversity, mahinga kai, local jobs and training, greater connectivity to local waterways, and resilience to extreme weather.

What KMR offers:

Free advice – we walk the land with you to discuss your aspirations and project options

Funding – KMR pays a contribution (up to 50%) towards eligible sediment reduction projects

Planning and support – our Field Advisors prepare a plan to access KMR funding and provide support through the project

Support for engagement and project costs – if you are a community group, marae, iwi/hapū or other collective.

Please contact the KMR team on hono@kmr.org.nz if:

Your land is in the Kaipara Moana catchment

You are thinking of fencing this summer or planting in winter

You’d like to know more about how KMR can support you.

As at 31 December 2024, KMR has delivered the following results on the ground:

Jobs & Skills

350,000 hours of new work – a year’s work for over 225 people

$20 million invested in restoration projects

47 local businesses and nurseries accredited to supply KMR

184 people trained and mentored, many from local iwi/hapū

Engagement & Participation

1,131 landowners/groups have expressed interest in KMR

750 plans completed with landowners/groups

92 plans in development

74 projects led by hapū, marae, community groups, catchment groups and other collectives

Nature & Resilience

2.02 million plants in the ground or contracted to plant

892 hectares planted or contracted, or regenerating into native forest

885 km of fencing completed or contracted – the distance from Cape Rēinga to Auckland and back

130,000 hectares managed under KMR plans

© Scoop Media

