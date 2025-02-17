YWCA Hamilton To Launch Report On Young Women's Wellbeing In Waikato

YWCA Hamilton is set to launch the Young Waikato Women’s Wellbeing Baseline Report, a study that highlights the wellbeing of young women and sex/gender diverse individuals in the region. The report, developed in partnership with Huber Social and co-funded by YWCA, Trust Waikato, WEL Energy Trust, and Waikato Wellbeing Project, aims to provide critical insights to drive meaningful change.

The launch event will take place on Wednesday, 19 February, at The Link in Hamilton.

YWCA Hamilton General Manager Riikka Anderson emphasised the importance of this research:

"For too long, decision-makers have lacked comprehensive data on the wellbeing of young women and sex/gender diverse people in Waikato. This report not only fills that gap but also gives us a roadmap to create real, actionable change. Now that we have the data, we must work collectively—government agencies, organisations, and communities—to ensure that every young person has access to the support, stability, and opportunities they need to thrive."

Key Findings from the Report

The report’s findings reveal significant disparities in wellbeing, identifying areas where urgent action is needed:

Young women and sex/gender diverse individuals in Waikato report lower wellbeing compared to the national average.

Top priority needs include access to sleep, safe and stable environments, and holistic wellness support.

Respondents reported high levels of self-acceptance regarding their sex/gender identity.

16–24-year-olds scored lower in wellbeing than those aged 25–35, particularly in health services and access to transport.

Sex/gender diverse respondents reported the lowest overall wellbeing scores, highlighting the need for targeted support is required.

Based on these findings, Huber Social recommends enhancing access to mental health, women’s health, and financial services to ensure young women and sex/gender diverse individuals receive the support they need, while also partnering with organisations to promote gender allyship and create safer environments that foster inclusivity and long-term positive change.

Creating a Better Future for Waikato’s Young Women

The findings of this report will be used to guide YWCA Hamilton’s service strategies and provide crucial insights for government agencies, community organisations, and decision-makers to address gender wellbeing inequalities effectively.

About YWCA Hamilton:

YWCA is a proudly feminist organisation that has been advocating for gender equity in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 140 years. Dedicated to empowering women and girls, YWCA works to improve their wellbeing, development, and leadership in a society that still does not afford them full equality.

The Hamilton YWCA was separately incorporated from the YMCA in Hamilton on 16 May 1943.

