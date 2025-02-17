Bike Racks Are Back: EBus First To Receive Exemption

Photo/Supplied

Nelson Tasman’s eBus is the first in New Zealand to receive an exemption to the obstruction rule, which will mean a 24/7 bike rack service will return in Nelson Tasman from Friday 21 February.

“This is fantastic news for our region,” says Acting Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens.

“Nelson has the highest volume of residents cycling to mahi and kura, and a high percentage of recreational cyclists. The removal of the bike racks was frustrating so I am pleased to see this development. I thank Council officers and SBL who have worked towards this result since the initial announcement in November 2024.”

Bike racks were removed from buses across New Zealand on Friday 8 November as a precautionary measure implemented following concerns that the racks may partially obstruct bus headlights.

A working group comprised of Councils, public transport operators (PTO) and NZTA officers was set up to reach an agreed pathway to return the use of bike racks to buses. In mid-January 2025 this working group released a set of agreed conditions and steps.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis says eBus fleet meets the new conditions.

“A diagram was issued to PTOs with a reference line. If the center of the headlight is below the reference line then it’s determined that the illumination is effective. eBus mechanics drew the reference line across headlights on our buses, which revealed that we would not be required to change our racks or buses. eBus mechanics will work through Thursday evening so we can carry bikes again on Friday morning.”

Reference line diagram issued by NZTA (Photo/Supplied)

Reference line drawn on the eBus headlights (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Notes:

Industry alert with assessment and improvements and reference line diagram

Initial press release: National restriction on use of bike racks on buses to be implemented in Nelson Tasman

© Scoop Media

