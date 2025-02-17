Discover Ruapehu’s Creative Heart On The Adventure Highway Art Trail

Mayor Weston Kirton discusses the Ruapehu Adventure Highway Art Trail with organiser Mark Tyrrell at the Twin Rivers Gallery in Taumarunui. (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is encouraging people to experience the Adventure Highway Art Trail, a self-guided, scenic arts journey through the Waitomo and Ruapehu districts, stretching from Te Kuiti to Taumarunui, Raetihi, and Ohakune.

Over the next two weekends—February 22-23 and March 1-2, the Art Trail provides an opportunity to visit local artists in their studios, witness live art demonstrations, and explore exhibitions in galleries and creative spaces. Along the way, travellers can also enjoy local cafés, restaurants, and attractions while taking in the breathtaking landscapes of the Central North Island.

Mayor Kirton says the Adventure Highway Art Trail is more than just an art event - it’s a celebration of local creativity and a chance to support the artists who enrich our communities.

“The Adventure Highway Art Trail highlights the incredible talent we have in Ruapehu. It gives people the chance to engage with artists, see their creative process, and appreciate the role the arts play in shaping our region’s identity. This is a fantastic way to experience Ruapehu’s unique culture while supporting the artists and businesses that make our district such a special place,” he said.

The event continues to grow, with hopes to expand into a full-scale arts festival in the future, bringing even more visitors to the region and further strengthening the local creative economy.

“Your participation helps build momentum for something even bigger. By supporting our artists, galleries, and local businesses, we can showcase Ruapehu as a vibrant creative hub and continue to grow this initiative into a major arts event,” Mayor Kirton said.

“For more information on the Adventure Highway Art Trail see visitruapehu.com, www.adventurehighwayarttrail.shop, or drop-by the Twin Rivers Gallery in Taumarunui or an isite. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a curious traveller, or simply looking for a unique weekend adventure, I encourage everyone to take part. Enjoy the creativity, hospitality, and spectacular scenery that Ruapehu has to offer,” said Mayor Kirton.

