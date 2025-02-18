Time To Shape Future Waste Management

Illegal dumping on Tītīrangi / Kaiti Hill. Photo/Supplied.

Council is calling on the community to participate in shaping the future of waste management in Tairāwhiti.

As part of the development of a new Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, Council is seeking input from the community to help draft a plan that will guide waste reduction efforts over the next six years.

A recent waste audit revealed that 61% of the material in kerbside rubbish bags could have been diverted to recycling or composting. Additionally, around 67 tonnes of food waste are sent to landfill each week, which could be composted instead.

Council Solid Waste Manager Phil Nickerson said the current waste situation in Tairāwhiti is concerning, with landfills filling up rapidly and illegal dumping on the rise.

"We need community input to create a plan that reflects our collective commitment to a waste-free Tairāwhiti.

"This data will help us plan where to aim funding in the future and where education programmes might help. We want residents, schools and businesses to share their ideas and experiences to make this plan effective."

Council is particularly interested in hearing about effective waste reduction strategies, ways to combat illegal dumping, and ideas for increasing recycling and composting.

"We encourage everyone to share their ideas on what is working well, what could be improved, and any innovative solutions for reducing waste."

Submissions close 28 February 2025. For more information and to share your ideas, visit https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/lets-talk-trash

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

