NPDC Extends City Safe Warden Pilot

City safe wardens will be on the street in New Plymouth’s CBD for another three months. Photo/Supplied.

NPDC is extending the trial of its city safe warden programme in New Plymouth’s city centre following positive feedback from local businesses.

Launched in December last year in response to growing concerns about safety in the CBD, the trial involved two wardens in the area between 7am and 6pm Monday to Saturday providing a friendly face and identifying potential issues before they happen.

It was due to come to end at the weekend but is being extended until mid-May.

“Overall, the feedback from local businesses has been positive, with the wardens’ presence creating a feeling of safety, with one business owner telling our team that she, her staff and customers were very thankful for the wardens as they made them feel safe going to work, which is great to hear,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“There is also anecdotal evidence of fewer incidents of disorderly behaviour.”

Mayor Holdom says the extension aligns with an influx of visitors in the district over the next few months for big events and the tail end of summer, which sees a lot more people out and about.

The wardens will be on duty Monday to Saturday, but rather than set times each day, hours will align with when local businesses suggest the city is most active or there are a lot of people in town for a major event.

The extension is being funded from existing budgets but what happens with the programme beyond that will be decided once an assessment is done on its impacts and need.

Concerns about safety in the CBD has escalated in recent months and includes a growing number of rough sleepers in the area.

NPDC has limited powers to address what is a very complex issue that requires a multi-agency approach from central Government, councils and community organisations to address lack of specialised emergency housing and funding for mental health services.

In 2024, NPDC provided funding to the Ngāmotu Street Initiative developed by the Taranaki Retreat to help people sleeping rough find support and accommodation.

Fast Facts

Councils have limited regulatory powers to manage the impacts that sometimes come with distressing behaviour in our community

While we can trespass people in some circumstances, that is distressing for the person involved and doesn’t address the root cause of why people find themselves sleeping rough.

We continue to advocate to central Government to appropriately fund housing and mental health services to ensure the need in the community is met.

