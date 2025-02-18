Signing Of Te Wai Ora O Parirua - Porirua Harbour Accord

The Harbour Accord signing at Takapūwāhia Marae on 6 February. Photo/Supplied.

A significant milestone in the journey to restore and protect the health of Te Awarua-o-Porirua (Porirua Harbour) was marked on 6 February with the official signing of Te Wai Ora o Parirua - Porirua Harbour Accord (the Accord). This historic agreement unites key partners in a shared commitment to restoring the ecological, cultural, and environmental integrity of the harbour.

The Accord brings together Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Porirua City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, and Wellington Water Ltd, alongside stakeholders, community groups, and organisations dedicated to improving the harbour’s health.

Key focus areas of the Accord include improving water quality, restoring biodiversity, integrating sustainable water management with urban development, and addressing climate change impacts.

Community engagement is also a vital aspect of this work, with the Accord encouraging active participation from local groups and residents passionate about the harbour’s future.

"For Ngāti Toa, the harbour is more than a body of water; it is a taonga deeply woven into our identity, heritage, and values," says Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Board Chair, Callum Katene.

The Accord establishes a framework for collaboration among the partner organisations to implement a unified approach to improving the health of Porirua Harbour and monitoring progress, with an iwi-led mauri ora approach guiding the long-term restoration efforts.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomed the Accord and the joint commitment it brings.

"Te Awarua-o-Porirua is at the heart of our city and our community and is a taonga for our mana whenua. We have been working with our partners and the community on ways to restore the mauri of Porirua Harbour and the Accord formally signals our shared vision and ongoing commitment," she says.

The Accord is not just a commitment on paper, but a promise to future generations. It is a living document that will be reviewed regularly, with work programmes established and monitored annually.

