Rainbow Rights are Human Rights and Deserve Protection - Human Rights Commission

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission affirms that rainbow rights are human rights, and condemns violent protests as a response to Pride events.

Takatāpui and Rainbow people in Aotearoa have a long history of standing up for their rights and against harassment and discrimination.

“The right to peaceful assembly, including peaceful protest, is not an invitation to intimidate families, young children, and rainbow people,” says rainbow rights spokesperson Commissioner Prudence Walker.

Actions targeting and disrupting rainbow events and abusing their participants must be challenged.

“The way forward is to foster understanding between communities and not to undermine human rights,” says Walker.

“Rainbow people have existed forever and will continue to do so. We have the same rights as others including to be free from discrimination, violence and abuse.”

If you believe you have been discriminated against or if you believe you may be experiencing a conversion practice, you can contact the Human Rights Commission for more information or to make a complaint.

The Commission can be contacted through our website www.tikatangata.org.nz or if you need support to make a complaint email infoline@hrc.co.nz or call 0800 496 877.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

