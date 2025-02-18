Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought After Possible Sighting Of Tom Phillips

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help after a possible sighting of Tom Phillips and his children over the weekend.

About 8.30am on Sunday 16 February, a member of the public called Police and stated they had seen four people dressed in camouflage sitting in a layby on State Highway 4, about 100m south of the Tikitiki road intersection with Mapara North Road.

The group was comprised of an adult, believed to be a man, and three other people, two of which were described as children.

Police are now working to establish whether this is a credible sighting and are working to rule out other possible scenarios.

A number of enquiries have been carried out over the past two days as we work to confirm the identity of the group.

We are now appealing for anyone who saw this group, or who has information about their identity, to come forward, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time.

We are also asking that if you were in this group of people and can identify the group for us, please get in touch immediately.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use reference number 211218/5611.

