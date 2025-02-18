ORC Welcomes $500K Boost To Fight Threatening Wilding Pines

Otago Regional Council has welcomed a $500,000 boost in grants from the Government to fight the spread of wilding pines – with 12 area covering more than 3200ha identified around the province.

ORC’s Chair Gretchen Robertson says the government’s $500,000 boost to wilding conifer control in Otago is a welcome step, following significant efforts to highlight the scale and urgency of this issue.

“This is a start but without a commitment to adequate funding for several years ahead the massive progress already made remains at risk,” Cr Robertson cautions.

Otago is the most vulnerable region to the spread of wilding pines, with 70% of its landscapes classified as highly vulnerable, and Cr Robertson highlighted the benefit of action was clear.

“Our recently completed business case confirms an incredible 93:1 benefit-to-cost ratio for continued investment.”

“We’re advocating for strong, ongoing government support for the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme.

This isn’t a forever job - the goal is to bring infestations to a level where landowners can manage them sustainably.”

Of the $3.5 million announced for wilding control, $3.35m will be delivered through the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme.

“The cost will never be lower than it is now, and the stakes are high. From mountains to sea, wilding pines threaten biodiversity, landscapes, water yield, primary production, and fire risk across New Zealand,” Cr Robertson says.

“This is an issue everyone can get behind. Ensuring adequate funding now will protect our environment, economy, and communities for the future.”

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has announced that the Government is investing $30 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to fund more than a dozen projects to boost biodiversity and the tourist economy.

Of the $30 million, $3.5 million is specifically for wilding pine control, spread across Otago ($500,000) and the $3 million balance between Canterbury and Marlborough.

While largely focussed on tourism infrastructure, the announcement noted the $3.5 million was to stop the spread and remove wilding conifers from iconic landscapes, increasing the biodiversity and scenic value of those places and ensuring the land is productive.

It would also reduce long-term costs for land managers, the announcement said.

