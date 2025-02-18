15 Years Of Connecting Neighbourhoods Across Aotearoa

(Photo/Supplied)

This year, Neighbours Aotearoa marks 15 years of strengthening neighbourhood connections across Aotearoa. What began in 2009 as a one- day initiative has grown into a year-round movement, bringing thousands of neighbours together each year. While participation is welcome year-round, there is a dedicated emphasis on involvement throughout March.

The 2025 theme, Let’s Celebrate, is about celebrating neighbourhoods, connections, and people coming together. From 1–31 March, people across the motu are encouraged to reach out to their neighbours – whether through a friendly wave, a shared project, or a neighbourhood gathering.

Neighbours Aotearoa Connectors across the country are out in their neighborhoods, encouraging people to take part. They’re there to support communities with tools, ideas, and practical advice. Whether someone is joining in for the first time or strengthening existing connections, the Connectors are ready to help.

“Neighbours Aotearoa has been working hard growing and building neighborhood connections so it feels great that this year's theme is "Let's Celebrate". I'm looking forward to sharing this theme and encouraging neighbours and neighborhoods to join together and celebrate. It could be over a cuppa, over the fence or over a bbq. Let's Celebrate!” Julia Cardwell - Neighbours Aotearoa Connector

Whether it’s two neighbours connecting for the first time or a whole street coming together for a clean-up, it’s all about building relationships that matter and laying the foundation for future connections between neighbours.

"This year, we encourage everyone living in Aotearoa to think about something they could do in their neighbourhood that could bring people together or make relationships stronger. It might start with a hello, then seeing what relationships can follow. Even if you’ve lived in your neighbourhood for years, it’s never too late to start making connections." —Harriet Paul, Campaign Lead

In 2024, participation reached an all-time high, with thousands of people finding new ways to connect. The size of the interaction doesn’t matter – it’s about creating meaningful connections that spark future relationships.

“Building everyday relationships with your neighbours fosters a sense of community and connection. Initiatives like a plant or book swap can create opportunities for friendly interactions, helping to bridge the gap for those who might feel lonely or isolated.” Rachel Hayward - Neighbours Aotearoa Connector

Neighbours Aotearoa focuses on everyday activities – like cooking, creating, and repairing – that bring people together in inclusive and accessible ways. Streets, rural areas, apartment blocks, and suburbs alike are invited to connect through shared projects, small events, or even simple acts of kindness.

Neighbours Aotearoa 2025

When: 1–31 March 2025

Where: Across Aotearoa

Neighbours Aotearoa is supported by a collaborative Steering Committee, including Age Concern, Lifewise, Christchurch Methodist Mission, Wesley Community Action, Kāinga Ora, and Auckland Council.

