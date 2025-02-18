Free Speech Union Welcomes IPCA Report: Police Have Failed To Uphold Kiwis’ Speech Rights

The Free Speech Union welcomes the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA) Review on the Policing of Public Protests after a pattern of Police failing to uphold the speech rights of Kiwis. However, claiming the law is unclear wrongly shifts responsibility, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“The IPCA report, released today, echoes long-held concerns of the Free Speech Union that Police are disrespecting Kiwis’ speech rights.

“We have consistently defended individuals who were unjustly punished for peacefully protesting including Lucy Rogers who was wrongfully arrested, Daniel Maxwell who faced charges simply for counter-protesting, and Paul Burns who was also wrongfully arrested just for engaging in debate.

“These unlawful arrests all set a dangerous precedent and send the message that peaceful protest is not okay. This is unacceptable. The IPCA’s report vindicates those we have represented.

“The report attributes recent violations of individual rights to a lack of clear statutory guidance on police intervention, inconsistent intelligence assessments, and gaps in police training, especially in balancing public order with fundamental rights.

“However, in light of ideological training exposed by the Free Speech Union last year, it’s clear what has contributed to such inconsistent enforcement. Police should focus on enforcing the law and upholding civil liberties, not taking sides on highly subjective issues.

“Protest is an essential part of our democratic society. We welcome the chance to have this discussion. It is vital that police respect the right to protest while ensuring public safety. The Free Speech Union will continue to advocate for reforms to protect this fundamental right.”

