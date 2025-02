Serious Crash In Hunua - Counties Manukau

Police are attending a serious crash in Hunua.

At around 9am, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Paparimu and Hunua roads.

One person is currently in a critical condition and will be airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Diversions are in place in the area and an investigation will commence into the crash in due course.

