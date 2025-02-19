Auckland’s Rainbow Community To Hold “Defying Destiny” Rally This Sunday

Members of Auckland’s gay community have called for a rally this Sunday, titled “DEFYING DESTINY: DAY OF QUEER POWER”, in response to Destiny Church’s violent attack on a drag show and the Rainbow Parade. The event will present demands to the government and issue a warning to Destiny Church.

Destiny Church has a long history of homophobic and transphobic activity, including its campaign in opposition to the Civil Union Act 2004. Last year, Destiny Church front groups targeted events during Pride Month, disrupting Drag Queen story time events and vandalising rainbow crossings in Auckland and Gisborne. Last weekend, Destiny Church groups attacked Te Atatū library, assaulting library staff, Auckland Pride organisers, and members of the public. People Against Prisons Aotearoa, which has historical roots in Auckland’s queer community, has called for a rally in opposition to Destiny Church, titled DEFYING DESTINY: DAY OF QUEER POWER.

This rally will present two demands and one warning. The first demand is that the government deregister all Destiny Church-affiliated charities, stripping them of their tax-exempt status. The second is that government agencies including the Department of Corrections and Te Whatu Ora make a binding commitment to the queer community that they will forbid their employees and contractors from referring clients to Destiny Church front groups. A number of social workers and clinicians have reported that their colleagues refer clients to ‘rehabilitative programmes’ run by Man Up, which then radicalises them for service in Destiny Church’s hate campaigns. The rally will also warn Destiny Church that the queer community will not accept violent victimisation.

The organisers do not expect much presence from Destiny Church on the day, but are prepared to manage that possibility.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

