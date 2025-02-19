Quality, Affordable Housing Vision To Be Realised With Rototuna Land Sale

The successful developer for a prime pocket of land in Rototuna has been chosen for how they will balance affordability, quality design and price.

Following an exhaustive tender process, Hamilton City Council has resolved to sell the piece of land known as Area Q to Jones Lands Limited, a Hamilton-based developer led by directors Tristan and Reghan Jones.

The 8470m2 land in the heart of Rototuna, close to Te Kete Aronui Library, local schools, and Korikori Park, is part of a larger block purchased by Council in 2008 for development as a combination of community facilities and residential development.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, Chair of the Economic Development Committee is pleased to see Council recouping more than $5 million as a result of the Area Q initiative.

“Purchasing the land early was vital to plan and deliver the community assets Rototuna needed. By offloading the surplus land in Area Q, we’ve been able to recover some costs, and enable a unique development opportunity.”

Councillor Anna Casey-Cox, who leads Council’s Affordable Housing Working Group, was impressed by Jones Lands Limited’s solution to the challenge set by Council through the tender process.

“This is Council pioneering a way to enable affordable housing, which is notoriously difficult to define.

“Jones Lands Limited has come up with an innovative way to deliver a proportion of affordable housing in the development using two different financial benchmarks.”

The development concept Jones Lands Limited put forward aims to create homes that foster a strong sense of community and ensure homes are affordable for a broad spectrum of buyers, from first-time homeowners to downsizers.

With a strong focus on affordability, all homes will be delivered within pre-agreed price caps at or below the local median market price, with a portion of the homes designated as affordable housing.

Jones Lands Director Tristan Jones says: “This is a fantastic site with immense potential, and we’re excited to bring our vision and expertise to its development. Throughout the tender process, we have worked closely with our project team to propose an outcome that not only supports housing affordability but also meets the growing demand for high-quality, medium-density living that caters to modern lifestyles.”

Proceeds from the sale of the land will be used to fund or part-fund future land acquisitions, or used to pay down Council debt.

Key details:

Jones Lands Limited purchased 8470m2 of Council land for $5.15 million, following a robust tender process.

A minimum of 65 homes will be delivered as part of the project.

A variety of homes will be delivered, including one, two, and three-bedroom homes, designed to meet the growing demand for well-designed, compact living options in the area.

The full development, delivered in multiple stages is set to be completed within four years, making a significant contribution to the local housing landscape.

