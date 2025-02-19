Detour For Greymouth Drivers Next Wednesday - Overnight

Greymouth’s High St (SH6) will be closed between Shakespeare St and Morice St next Wednesday night, 26 February, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The highway will be resurfaced between 8 pm and 6 am, weather permitting.

NZTA thanks everyone for taking it slowly on the local road detour along Shakespeare and Marlborough Sts overnight as this key piece of sealing is done before winter. (See map below)

Residents will have access at all times, but people are asked not to park their cars on this section of High St on Wednesday after 8 pm.

If it is wet, work will switch to the next dry night eg Thursday, 27 February, same times overnight.

