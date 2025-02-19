Wayne Brown To Stand For Re-Election As Mayor

“I’m asking Auckland ratepayers to back me to finish the job.”

Wayne Brown tonight announced he would be standing again for Auckland Mayor in October.

“I have delivered on most of the policies I set out to achieve, which ensure real results for our city. I’ve made tough calls, tackled the big issues, and done the job well.

“But there’s more to do, and I have the experience to get it done. That’s why I will be standing for re-election as Mayor of Auckland.

“I don’t stand for any political party, and my focus remains firmly on the work at hand – fixing Auckland, not running an election campaign.

“My priority is to ensure that ratepayers get a fair deal and that every dollar spent by Auckland Council delivers real value to our communities.

“I have driven a culture change within Auckland Council, bringing a sharper focus on efficiency, accountability, and getting things done. This is a shift I want to cement in place, so Auckland continues to thrive.

“I will have more to say about my goals and ambitions for the second term as the year unfolds, but for now, my commitment remains the same – delivering for Aucklanders.

“This city has a brilliant future, and it’s a job I want to keep doing.”

“Let’s finish the job together.” he concluded.

